The candidate of Labour Party (LP) for Edo South Senatorial District, Neda Imasuen, has described the assertion that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi doesn’t have structures as ridiculous and fallacious.

The Senatorial hopeful has also lamented that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has driven the country to a piti­able state.

Neda Imasuen, the candidate of Labour Party (LP) for Edo South Senatorial District, says Obi is the answer come 2023. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Neda Imasuen lament the current state of the nation spearheaded by the APC administration

Imasuen, who was the former Senior Legislative Aide (SLA) to Senator Matthew Urhoghide, added that the ruling party lacks sustainable educational policy and meaningful health policy.

In an interview with Daily Independent, Imasuen said:

“In the midst of all these frustrations being experienced by Nigerians, His Excellency, Peter Obi, himself, a frustrated Nigerian like millions of other Nigerians, who understands the issue at hand and armed with the solutions that will re­verse this downward trend to a healthy economy appeared on the scene.”

Imasuen speaks on Peter Obi's structure

On the assertion that Peter Obi doesn’t have the structure to win the election in 2023, Imasuen affirmed thus:

“Traditional politicians and their supporters are claiming that Peter Obi has no structure but I consider such assertion as ridic­ulous and fallacious. Structures are the people and new converts are keying into the philosophy of Peter Obi every day and they are streaming into it everywhere in droves.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Sifon Philip II wrote

"I will only advice, vote for a better Nigeria. Period!!!

Williams Okafor said

"Only people devoid of tribal/ religious sentiments will Vote Peter Obi- Datti Baba and Labour Party for president come 2023 election."

Notime Shie maintained

"I will vote OBI no matter what circumstances!

"I can’t vote old sick men without future to become my president."

Festus Umejiaku noted

"Obi dosent have structure but they see him as a treat."

Jessy Smart Moupnio stated

"Structure or no structure d all started smwhere.Rome was not build in a day."

Ada Favour Iwuchukwu said

"Who structure help???

"We know better now."

Kelvin Okechukwu opined thus

"Tribe or no tribe peter obi is the winner."

