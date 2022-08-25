2023: Labour Party Senatorial Candidate Slams Obi’s Haters, Sends Daring Message to APC
- The senatorial candidate of Labour Party for Edo South, Neda Imasuen, has reacted to the comment against Peter Obi's candidacy
- In a recent interview, the politician flawed the comment regarding Obi's structure while noting that it is based on a mistaken belief
- Imasuen, who decried the bad state of the nation spearheaded by the APC administration, maintained Obi is the answer come 2023
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
The candidate of Labour Party (LP) for Edo South Senatorial District, Neda Imasuen, has described the assertion that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi doesn’t have structures as ridiculous and fallacious.
The Senatorial hopeful has also lamented that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has driven the country to a pitiable state.
Neda Imasuen lament the current state of the nation spearheaded by the APC administration
Imasuen, who was the former Senior Legislative Aide (SLA) to Senator Matthew Urhoghide, added that the ruling party lacks sustainable educational policy and meaningful health policy.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
In an interview with Daily Independent, Imasuen said:
“In the midst of all these frustrations being experienced by Nigerians, His Excellency, Peter Obi, himself, a frustrated Nigerian like millions of other Nigerians, who understands the issue at hand and armed with the solutions that will reverse this downward trend to a healthy economy appeared on the scene.”
Imasuen speaks on Peter Obi's structure
On the assertion that Peter Obi doesn’t have the structure to win the election in 2023, Imasuen affirmed thus:
“Traditional politicians and their supporters are claiming that Peter Obi has no structure but I consider such assertion as ridiculous and fallacious. Structures are the people and new converts are keying into the philosophy of Peter Obi every day and they are streaming into it everywhere in droves.”
Nigerians react
Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.
Sifon Philip II wrote
"I will only advice, vote for a better Nigeria. Period!!!
Williams Okafor said
"Only people devoid of tribal/ religious sentiments will Vote Peter Obi- Datti Baba and Labour Party for president come 2023 election."
Notime Shie maintained
"I will vote OBI no matter what circumstances!
"I can’t vote old sick men without future to become my president."
Festus Umejiaku noted
"Obi dosent have structure but they see him as a treat."
Jessy Smart Moupnio stated
"Structure or no structure d all started smwhere.Rome was not build in a day."
Ada Favour Iwuchukwu said
"Who structure help???
"We know better now."
Kelvin Okechukwu opined thus
"Tribe or no tribe peter obi is the winner."
NBA Conference: Watch moment Peter Obi claps for Shettima
In a related report by Legit.ng, the fashion statement of Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the APC, was heavily mocked by Nigerians, and his speech was veiled with social media silence
However, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, did not overlook the intelligentsia when he was speaking
Peter Obi's gesture was observed in a viral video, where he clapped for Shettima when the latter was speaking on his plan for Nigeria.
NBA Conference: Prominent presidential candidate ranks Tinubu, Atiku, Obi
In another development, the presidential candidate of the ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, has described the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu as a great grandfather.
Kachikwu, also called the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, grandfather and Peter Obi, the presidential hopeful of Labour Party as a father.
The former minister said the three aspirants would not survive a panel discussion on national issues that lasted for five hours.
Source: Legit.ng