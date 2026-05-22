Global Health Solutions is strengthening its next-generation healthcare

Discovery Health has announced that Vitality Health International (Africa), its established employer health insurance business, has rebranded to ⁠⁠Discovery Health - Global Health Solutions.



Source: UGC

Discovery Health has announced that Vitality Health International (Africa), its established employer health insurance business, has rebranded to ⁠⁠Discovery Health - Global Health Solutions.

This transition reflects Vitality Health International (Africa)’s established health insurance business – integrated with the Vitality wellness programme and introduces expanded healthcare offerings, delivering continuity for existing clients and enhanced capabilities that meet the evolving healthcare needs of employers and their people across Nigeria and the wider continent.

In Nigeria, Discovery Health – Global Health Solutions continues the long-standing partnership - dating back to 2022 – with Leadway Health HMO, ensuring precise market relevance and a seamless healthcare solution for local employers and their employees.

“While our name is changing, our commitment to our clients and to our core purpose – namely, to make people healthier and to enhance and protect their lives – remains the same,” explains Emma Knox, CEO of Discovery Health - Global Health Solutions (formerly CEO of Vitality Health International).

“Discovery Health Global enables the future-focused growth of the Vitality Health International (Africa) business in two ways. First, by continuing the proven operating model of partnering with in-market insurers in the rest of Africa to deliver employer-focused solutions, to meet employees’ individual healthcare needs. Second, by enabling expansion into a broader range of solutions that meet our clients’ healthcare needs more completely, such as through our Administration Services Only (ASO) offering - a fully managed healthcare administration solution.”

Driving innovation and excellence through a trusted partnership with Leadway Health HMO

Leadway Health HMO, a subsidiary of Leadway Holdings and an associate company of Leadway Assurance company limited, is Global Health Solutions’ in-country insurance partner in Nigeria. With more than 50 years of insurance experience in the Nigerian market, Leadway brings scale, trust and regional expertise to the fore.

“Our partnership with Leadway Health has supported our expansion in Nigeria and strengthened our ability to deliver meaningful health insurance solutions at scale,” says Knox. “Together, we are focused on improving health outcomes and contributing to healthier societies.”

Dr Tokunbo Alli, CEO of Leadway Health added, “We are pleased to continue our relationship through Global Health Solutions. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to improving access to healthcare and enhancing quality of life for employers and their employees across Nigeria.”



Source: UGC

Built on the strength of Africa’s leading healthcare administrator and managed care provider

Through Global Health Solutions, employers across Africa will also continue to benefit from access to Discovery Health’s 34 years of experience in healthcare administration and managed care, a support structure that has been integral to Vitality Health International (Africa)’s operations to date.

As South Africa’s largest medical aid administrator and managed care service provider, Discovery Health brings to the fore world-class clinical governance, advanced risk management and one of the most sophisticated healthcare data platforms globally. “Discovery Health remains the backbone of our operations, delivering measurable value, improved health outcomes and sustainable cost management for organisations operating in Africa,” adds Knox.

A platform built for Africa’s future

Knox concludes: “Through Discovery Health - Global Health Solutions, we are moving beyond traditional health insurance to build an integrated healthcare ecosystem for employers across Africa. By bringing together tailored health insurance, the Vitality wellness programme and advanced administration and clinical capabilities on a single platform, we can meet a far broader range of healthcare needs for employers and their people, while staying true to Discovery’s core purpose: making people healthier and enhancing and protecting their lives.”

Find out more

• Read the Discovery Health, Global Health Solutions Insights brochure

• Watch our Discovery Health, Global Health Solutions overview video

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Source: Legit.ng