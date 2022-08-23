A verdict has been given on the dressing of Kashim Shettima, which he wore to the NBA conference on Monday, August 22, in Lagos

According to Joe Igbokwe, the suit worn by the APC's vice presidential candidate was actually oversized

However, Igbokwe, an ally of Bola Tinubu, said Shettima's oversized suit does not diminish the fact that he is a great achiever and an erudite scholar

Lagos - Nigerians have been reacting and are still speaking on the outfit of Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference held in Lagos on Monday, August 22.

One of those who have also spoken on Shettima's suit is Joe Igbokwe, an ally of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Joe Igbokwe has admitted that Shettima's suit is oversized (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

Shettima's suit was oversized

In a Facebook post on Monday, Igbokwe admitted to the fact that Shettima's suit was oversized during the grand occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, Igbokwe noted that Shettima's outfit does not in any way take away from him the fact that he is an erudite scholar in the best tradition.

He added that the former Borno governor is a great achiever with a sense of victory and determination to succeed in life.

His post read:

"The suit is oversized but it did (not) remove anything from the erudite scholar in the best tradition.

"A great achiever with deep sense of history and determination to succeed in anything he lays his hands on."

NBA conference: What is the meaning of this? Omokri, Adeyanju, others flay Shettima’s choice of dress

Meanwhile, when spotted at the event, Nigerians flayed his choice of dress. Shettima was spotted putting on a suit and a pair of canvass.

Classifying the event as formal and corperate, a former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, opined on Twitter:

"This is Tinubu’s running mate at the NBA Conference today. Look at his feet. Who in his right mind wears a suit and tie, and then puts on a pair of gym shoes to a conference? If Shettima does not know how to dress himself, how can he address Nigeria’s challenges?"

Source: Legit.ng