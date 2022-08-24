Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has reacted to the trending Shettima dressing challenge on social media

Yul, in his statement, condemned those participating in the challenge as he said no one cares so long the next president can make Nigeria work

The actor’s statement has been met with mixed reactions from some of his fans and followers, who dragged him in return

Popular actor Yul Edochie has weighed in on the trending challenge on social media, mocking the outfit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate Kashim Shettima.

Shettima, a former Borno State governor, had gone viral after the picture of his outfit at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) conference in Lagos on Monday, August 22, surfaced online.

Yul Edochie says Nigerians will never trend important issues. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul, in a tweet, has now condemned the challenge, which he termed a misplaced priority. According to him, one cares what the next president wears as long as he can fix the country.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Nigerians & misplaced priorities. They’ll never trend important issues, only frivolities. Who cares about Shettima’s dressing?

“If the next President of Nigeria can fix the country, secure it and make Nigeria work. He can be wearing only boxers and a singlet to work. Who cares?”

See the post below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

samfirewall:

"Lols.. Sense of dressing actually shows how good you are in a way. We’re tired of being embarrassed in a world stage by mediocrity. Let’s have well dressed pres or vp to project our image better out there. Not suit n runners."

zestfrank522:

"Why are you crying more than the bereaved? Neither Tinubu nor Shettima has come out to complain but here you are taking panadol for another person's headache. Search yourself and face what is facing you."

chukwumaobasi:

"Why don't you wear pants with shoe when go for Movie premieres or awards. Sometimes it's better to keep quite."

desmondumeh:

"My problem with this boy is he always think he is Pete Edochie, my friend you are yul. Don’t come here to preach morals to anyone cos u don’t have one."

Nigerians begin Shettima Challenge

Following his outing at the 2022 Nigerian Bar Association's conference on Monday, August 22, Nigerians took to social media to replicate the dressing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

Shettima's dressing caused discussions and arguments across various quarters when he represented Bola Tinubu, the APC's presidential candidate at the conference which took place in Lagos.

Dressed in a black suit and trousers with a red tie and a matching running shoe which had a white base, Shettima was called out by many for his choice of dressing.

Source: Legit.ng