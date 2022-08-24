Senator Iyorchia Ayu, in reaction to Governor Nyesom Wike's meeting with Bola Tinubu in London, has said that the party is in a good mood

The national chairman of the opposition party has vowed that the PDP will reclaim 25 states in the country come 2023

He, however, noted that the party's main target is to retain power in the polity and win the presidency in the forthcoming general election

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has told party loyalists and Nigerians that the party will return 25 or more governors during the 2023 general elections as it used to in the past.

Ayu made this disclosure after a closed-door meeting with the party’s governorship candidates from the 34 states across the country on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, The Punch reports.

PDP governors meeting with NWC

According to Ayu, the governorship candidates met with some members of the National Working Committee to express their concerns in their various states on the efforts they were making to win elections in their states.

He said:

“The candidates came and express their concerns in their various states. Briefed us on the efforts they are making in their various states to win the elections.

“We want to return about 25 state governors or more as we used to have. So the mood in the party is excellent.

“We are very determined that we don’t just win at the national level, states and national assemblies, and state governorship, we want to return about 25 state governors or more as we used to have. So the mood in the party is excellent.”

The meeting came amid the leadership crisis in the party, where pressure was been mounted on Ayu to step aside as one of the conditions for reconciliation, according to the camp of the Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

