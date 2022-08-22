Nigerians have been reacting to the absence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the NBA conference in Lagos

Many are concerned that the presidential candidate of the ruling APC deliberately stays away from such events where he will be scrutinised

Some citizens are also of the opinion that a Tinubu presidency might mean he is always not available for state functions

Victoria Island - The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) 62nd annual conference was held in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital on Monday, August 22.

The leadership of the NBA had invited the three main presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections to the event.

Tinubu will have a hard time convincing Nigerians of his absence at such high-profile events. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

While Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party showed up, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not at the event.

Tinubu was, however, represented by Senator Kashim Shettima, his running mate and former governor of Borno state.

Tinubu 'dragged' for missing NBA conference in Lagos

Nigerians have been reacting to Tinubu's absence at the event, mainly due to the fact that his Lagos residence is a few minute drive from Eko Hotel, venue of the event.

On Twitter, many berated the former Lagos state governor for shunning the event.

Faith Omonye wrote:

“This NBA drama has reinforced the popular opinion that Tinubu is just a presidential placeholder for Shettima. Nigerians, VOTE WISELY!”

Sam Amadi wrote:

“If Tinubu does not speak at NBA conference in his backyard and about issues he cares about, then something is wrong. We should do a rain check.”

Theo Abu Agada wrote:

“Despite hosting the NBA conference in Tinubu’s backyard, man still sent his VP who was away in Borno to represent him. I will never vote for someone who can’t honor an ordinary invitation to a major event like NBA.”

Columbus Chude wrote:

“Tinubu absence from the NBA conference further reinforces the popular opinion that Tinubu is just a presidential placeholder for his Vice President Shettima. Scary!”

Reno Omokri wrote:

“From Tinubu’s absence at the NBA Annual General Conference holding 5.7 kilometres from his home at Bourdillon, one thing is clear, Tinubu will avoid any gathering where Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are present. Meaning he may not attend the presidential debates!”

Peter Obi speaks at NBA conference, says only competent people should be elected in 2023

Meanwhile, Obi spoke at the NBA conference, stressing that 60 per cent of Nigerians ought to be gainfully employed.

He also warned that should the people fail to take leadership seriously, Nigeria might be faced with more challenges that are currently bedevilling it.

The former Anambra state governor called on the people to elect competent people into key positions in the country.

Atiku speaks at NBA conference, outlines his plans if elected president

On his part, Atiku pledged to hand over federal universities to the state government if he becomes president in 2023.

While speaking at the conference, the 75-year-old stated that the federal government does not have infinite resources.

He also stated that a conducive environment ought to be available to both foreign and local investors to invest in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng