Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has given a stunning submission about federal universities in Nigeria

Atiku said his administration if elected in the 2023 polls will restructure the order of federal universities

He said his administration will give sole ownership of federal universities to the state government

Lagos, Victoria Island - The presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has pledged to hand over federal universities to the state government if he becomes president in 2023, Channels Television reported.

The former Vice President made this pledge on Monday, August 22 while answering questions as a panelist at the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association’s Annual General Conference in Lagos.

While speaking at the conference, the 75-year-old stated that the federal government does not have infinite resources.

Atiku said:

“The only way is to make sure that you make a conducive environment available to both foreign and local investors to participate in our country, whether it is infrastructure, whether it is education, whether it is power."

He further recounted his encounter with a university don from the Federal University, who studied his policy document that he wanted to implement if he assumes office.

Atiku said the university don was stunned by his submissions and everything outlined in the document.

While responding to his curiosity, Atiku said he told the don:

"Mr. Professor, do you realise that the first set of our universities belong to the regional governments?’ He said, ‘Yes’. I said who are the successors of the regional government? He said the states.

“I said the children you send to America, to England, who own those universities? Mostly the private sector. So, why is it that you think we cannot do it here? We don’t have the money.”

