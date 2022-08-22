2023: Shettima calls oppositions names, asks Nigerians to “follow the man wey know the road”
- Kashim Shettima, the APC's vice presidential candidate, has urged Nigerians to follow the man who understands and can solve Nigeria's problem
- The former governor of Borno state said he and the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, have great antecedents in governance
- The vice-presidential hopeful promised that he and Tinubu will keep the ground running if they are elected come 2023
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Lekki, Lagos - The vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, has said that the party’s flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, will replicate his record as Lagos governor at the federal level.
Shettima said this on Monday, August 22, at the general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), adding that they would hit the ground running if elected, The Cable reported.
The former governor of Borno recalled that his administration in the state facilitated the construction of the best schools in Nigeria.
Shettima warns Nigerians against worn-out rhetoric
He urged Nigerians to be wary of politicians with worn-out rhetoric and sophistry.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
“Nigerians should follow the man wey know the road. From day one, we will hit the ground running. We’ll promptly address the issue of the economy, ecology, and security.”
He bragged that he and the party's presidential candidate have the antecedents in the record, he called on the people to go to Borno and see wonders, and that no one will believe that the state is in war.
He acknowledged that the fundamental issue confronting the country is pure leadership.
Shettima and Tinubu will be running the 2023 race with other frontline runners like Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)’s Rabiu Kwankwaso and the standard bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.
Finally, APC's national chairman speaks, reveals what Nigerians stand to gain with Muslim-Muslim ticket
Tinubu gets spiritual endorsement as traditional worshippers reveal what they’ve been doing for him
Legit.ng earlier reported that the African traditional worshippers in Lagos and overseas have endorsed the ambition of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu
The traditional worshippers said they have been praying for the actualisation of Tinubu's dream to govern Nigeria
The group made this known during the celebration of this year's Isese day celebration in Ajah, Lagos, over the weekend
Source: Legit.ng