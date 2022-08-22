Kashim Shettima, the APC's vice presidential candidate, has urged Nigerians to follow the man who understands and can solve Nigeria's problem

The former governor of Borno state said he and the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, have great antecedents in governance

The vice-presidential hopeful promised that he and Tinubu will keep the ground running if they are elected come 2023

Lekki, Lagos - The vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, has said that the party’s flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, will replicate his record as Lagos governor at the federal level.

Shettima said this on Monday, August 22, at the general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), adding that they would hit the ground running if elected, The Cable reported.

2023: Shettima asks Nigerians to “follow the man wey know the road” Photo Credit: Kashim Shettima

The former governor of Borno recalled that his administration in the state facilitated the construction of the best schools in Nigeria.

Shettima warns Nigerians against worn-out rhetoric

He urged Nigerians to be wary of politicians with worn-out rhetoric and sophistry.

“Nigerians should follow the man wey know the road. From day one, we will hit the ground running. We’ll promptly address the issue of the economy, ecology, and security.”

He bragged that he and the party's presidential candidate have the antecedents in the record, he called on the people to go to Borno and see wonders, and that no one will believe that the state is in war.

He acknowledged that the fundamental issue confronting the country is pure leadership.

Shettima and Tinubu will be running the 2023 race with other frontline runners like Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)’s Rabiu Kwankwaso and the standard bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

