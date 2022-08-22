Peter Obi made an attempt to kneel while attempting to greet Atiku Abubakar at the NBA conference in Lagos

On his part, Atiku stood up and hugged Obi instead, suggesting both men still have mutual respect for each other

The moment between the two leading presidential candidates was captured on video by a Nigerian at the conference

Lagos - Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate made an attempt to kneel to greet Atiku Abubkar when he entered into the hall where the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) 62nd was ongoing on Monday, August 22.

Peter Obi and Atiku have maintained a healthy relationship so far. Photo credit: Atiku Kawai Group

Source: Facebook

The former Anambra governor walked towards the former vice president and tried to kneel before him to exchange pleasantries but Atiku stopped him, stood up and gave him a hug.

Obi and Atiku have maintained mutual respect for each other since they emerged presidential candidates of their various parties.

The duo contested in a joint ticket under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election.

While supporters of both politicians have been on each others neck on social media, Obi and Atiku have maintained a healthy rivalry which has drawn applause from political watchers.

Both men have also focused on issue-based campaigns instead of the usual name-calling associated with Nigerian politics.

Nigerians react to video of Atiku and Obi hugging each other

Referring to Obi's gesture, Abidemi Olaitan wrote on Twitter:

“Very humble man I don't just know why I so much love this man, just that he's fans on social media do really attack people that criticize him.. my two thumbs for you sir and I wish you best of luck ahead.”

Iyke Presh wrote:

“Peter Obi is so humble no wonder God and Nigerians are lifting him this high.”

Ikechukwu Obizue wrote:

“Atiku is also a humble man. Did you see how he also stood up for Peter Obi.”

Mathias Tsado wrote:

“Atiku is a very good man, I see the love he still has for Peter Obi. I still see the two of them working together before the general elections.”

