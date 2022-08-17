Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday, August 17, paid a courtesy visit to Afrobeat king, Femi Kuti.

The meeting between Femi and Obi came days after the former pointed out that he is not part of the ‘Obidient’ movement.

In a viral video on Twitter, the former Anambra governor noted that his visit was in reaction to the singer's tweet in which he said the term "Obidient" cannot be applied to him.

In the brief clip, Obi said rivalry and ill-feeling are not part of the society he intends s to build if elected president in 2023.

Obi said before the 2023 general elections, his campaign will be issue-based and this what why he visited Femi for.

His words:

“My own dear brother Femi, I saw what he tweeted and I said, no, that is not what the society needs. We need a campaign based on issues, that affect Nigeria. That is what I came here to do.”

Source: Legit.ng