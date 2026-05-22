A young Nigerian lady celebrated her graduation from the University of Ibadan College of Medicine in style

She shared a video documenting her transition from a fresh graduate in a white suit into a healthcare professional

The video attracted attention on social media as people praised her creativity and congratulated her on the academic achievement

A young Nigerian lady, Halimat Idowu, has celebrated bagging her degree from the University of Ibadan’s College of Medicine.

The fresh graduate took to TikTok to share a professional video documenting her academic milestone.

A University of Ibadan medical graduate celebrates as she bags her degree. Photo credit: @halimat_idowu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, the lady displayed a maroon sash with the inscription "UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE" to confirm her graduation from the institution. The text overlay on the clip also revealed her professional title as PT. Idowu A.D.

UI student graduates in style

The video began with the lady looking polished in a sharp all-white suit while unfolding her institutional sash. She posed confidently for corporate portraits under warm studio lighting, holding a mini bag.

The clip later cut to a scene showing her wearing blue scrubs, a stethoscope, and a lab coat. The creative transition visually highlighted her shift from a university student into a qualified Physiotherapist.

She captioned the video:

"Bachelor of Physiotherapy bagged🎓"

Reactions flow in for UI graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

ileiseAjibade said:

"Go out and conquer my darling daughter Dr Limah."

Arafat_Jimoh said:

"Congratulations my girl.🎉🎉🎉More grace ahead."

Olori icey said:

"Congratulations dear, you have made us proud continue to shine, my dear friend."

Watch the video below:

UI medical graduate once underage bags degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan medical graduate shared his admission journey and how his five years of medical laboratory science studies went.

Source: Legit.ng