The 2022 General Meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is currently holding at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

Interestingly, presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections and other notable Nigerians are also present at the annual event

Meanwhile, the highlight of the event is the absence of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who sent his running mate Kashim Shettima as a representative, a move that has generated heated debate in the polity

It is finally here; the 2022 annual general meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is currently holding at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

The event is graced by the former vice-president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; former Anambra state governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP); and former Borno state governor and vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima in the 2023 general elections have arrived at the 62nd Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) conference on Monday, August 22.

Atiku, Peter Obi and Shettima attended the Nigerian Bar 62nd Annual Conference. Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Source: UGC

The video of the aspirants trend online

Interestingly, the video of their introduction as they grace the stage is making rounds on social media, Channels TV reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch below:

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Emm Lane Jumoke said

"Obi is our man."

Francis Odinaka opined thus

"Tinikpu and Atikpu I hope Blood pressure will not kill una today, from this the difference is clear. Obedient everywhere u go."

Adum Jidda stated

"I can wait to see who is going to be president so that I will pack go Ghana or Tanzania to stay."

Faavy Manny said

"We're forever obidient ✌❤️

Esther Israel noted

"Igbo's remains the spice that makes Nigeria what it is."

Emmy Edo said

"Obiculated all the way."

Chukwu Ebuka maintained

"Peter obi is our man."

Samfortune Ochoga said

"Peter Obi no be those other aspirant mate ."

Peter Obi visits Femi Kuti, reveals his mission in video

Meanwhile, Obi on Wednesday, August 17, paid a courtesy visit to Afrobeat king, Femi Kuti.

The meeting between Femi and Obi came days after the former pointed out that he is not part of the ‘Obidient’ movement.

In a viral video on Twitter, the former Anambra governor noted that his visit was in reaction to the singer's tweet in which he said the term "Obidient" cannot be applied to him.

In the brief clip, Obi said rivalry and ill-feeling are not part of the society he intends s to build if elected president in 2023.

Fayose reveals what Peter Obi needs to defeat Tinubu in 2023

Isaac Fayose says the Labour Party(LP)’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi needs at least N50bn to defeat APC flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other contenders in 2023.

The younger brother of former Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose said Obi’s online popularity is not enough to secure victory.

He also asserted that the Labour Party presidential candidate lacks the political structure to win the election.

Source: Legit.ng