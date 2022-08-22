The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to the religious and tribal position in the 2023 general elections

The former governor of Anambra said character and competence would determine the poll and not religion and tribe

The presidential hopeful posited that Nigeria got into its mess as a result of the accumulative effects of bad leadership in the past

Ikeja, Lagos - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has reacted to the growing debate on the same faith ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying competence will drive the 2023 general elections.

The former governor of Anambra state said the next year's poll would not be about religion but character and leadership competence, Vanguard reported.

Peter Obi speaks on the position of religion and tribe in 2023 elections Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The presidential hopeful said this on Monday, August 22, in Lagos at the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference (NBA-AGC).

Obi maintained that Nigeria’s challenges have gotten so bad that religion and tribe would not be determinant in the 2023 elections.

He said character and competence to deliver the country from its current woes would be voting factors.

“Nigeria is in a mess. We got here simply because of the accumulative effect of bad leadership. The coming election is not about tribe or religion but about character and competence. We need a bold transition from a highly secured state to a highly secured state.”

2023: Peter Obi drops fresh update on PVC, asks Obidients to go for “claims and objections”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has urged his supporters to verify the details on the PVC at INEC offices this week.

The presidential hopeful maintained that the verification exercise would last for one week, and newly registered voters are expected to verify their details if everything is intact.

The ex-governor of Anambra state stated this via his verified Twitter on Wednesday, August 17, adding that the exercise is closing this week.

On his verified Twitter handle, @PeterObi, on Wednesday, August 17, Obi stated that the electoral body would commence the display of registered voters for claims and objections.

