Kano state - Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state, has reportedly accused Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), of disappointing him and his supporters after joining the party.

Shekarau, who spoke at a press conference in Kano on Monday, August 22, promised to announce his final decision on defection in a few days, Leadership reported.

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain met with the highest decision body of his political group, The Shura Council, at the weekend to discuss issues related to Atiku Abubakar’s proposal for him to join the PDP.

Legit.ng gathers that the committee, under the chairmanship of Barrister Habib Shehu, had submitted its report for consideration.

There are strong speculations that Shekarau who currently represents Kano Central in the Senate will join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Kwankwaso promises Shekarau juicy positions if he stays with NNPP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Kwankwaso, has promised Shakarau more prestigious positions if he stands by the party.

Kwankwaso was reacting to the rumour that Shekarau may defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over an alleged failure to fulfil the terms of the agreement the duo had before Shekarau joined the NNPP.

The presidential hopeful, denying having a rift with the senatorial candidate, explained why the party could not meet one of the requests of the Shekarau’s camp.

2023: Shekarau set to meet Tinubu after romance with Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, with reports of his possible defection from the NNPP, Senator Shekarau is set to meet with the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The former governor of Lagos state reportedly invited his counterpart from Kano state to a meeting with him.

It was gathered that the meeting between Tinubu and Shekarau who is the NNPP candidate for the 2023 Kano central senatorial district is aimed at wooing the former into the APC.

