Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has continued to attack Atiku Abubakar's men over their alleged romance with the PDP's presidential candidate in the state

The governor has threatened to bring down hotels that host cultists in the state and other criminal elements and filling stations involved in oil bunkering

However, there are indications that the governor's moves are informed by the relationship of some politicians in the state with Atiku Abubakar

Port Harcourt, Rivers - There is a new dimension to the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as there is a purported clamp down on loyalists of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Rivers state.

Reports have said that the party’s leadership have been making moves to reconcile the state governor, Nyesom Wike, who was defeated by Atiku at the party’s primary and was also dumped in the choice of the party’s running mate with Atiku, Daily Trust reported.

2023: PDP crisis in new dimension as Wike goes after Atiku's loyalists

The PDP presidential candidate announced Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate, noting that he was comfortable with him.

Wike has distanced himself from Atiku since he announced Okowa as his running mate

Wike has distanced himself from Atiku since he made his runningmate public and has been romancing the Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who have paid him solidarity visits and commissioned some projects he executed.

So far, the leadership of the PDP has realised the danger of the rift in the party in the 2023 election, thus initiating a peace move between the two warring leaders.

The tension in the state takes a new turn when the governor warns residents against patronising hotels, leisure centres and petrol stations allegedly owned by people involved in oil bunkering.

The governor also threatened that his administration would not leave out any hotels used to host any political meetings that would be attended by cultists and other criminal elements in the state.

But there are reports that all these moves target politicians in the state who have been having some political romance with Atiku.

