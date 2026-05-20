The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will participate in the qualifying series

CAF explained the implications of having one of the three co-hosts in your group, despite automatic qualification

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are drawn in Group L alongside Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau and co-host Tanzania

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series will feature the three host nations, and CAF has explained the implications for qualifying chances.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will host the Pamoja 2027 AFCON, the first time three nations are hosting and the first in East Africa since Ethiopia hosted in 1976.

African football legends at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier draw. Photo from @wtroostekong.

Source: Twitter

CAF conducted the draw for the qualifiers in Cairo, Egypt, on May 19, 2026, and it featured legends William Troost-Ekong, Trésor Mputu, Max Gradel and Essam El Hadary.

Implications of co-hosts in AFCON 2027 qualifier

48 teams were drawn into 12 groups of four teams each, with the top two teams qualifying for the tournament, with the exception of three groups where one team will qualify.

AFCON 2027 hosts Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will all participate and have been drawn in Groups D, H and L, respectively.

These three teams, though they have qualified automatically, are allowed to participate to maintain competitive readiness before the tournament.

CAF confirmed that Groups D, H and L will produce one more team to join the co-hosts in their group, making it even more dicey for other teams.

“Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are already guaranteed places at the finals as co-hosts, but they will still take part in the qualifiers,” CAF confirmed in a statement.

“Because of their automatic qualification, only one additional team will qualify from any group containing one of the three host nations. In the remaining groups, the top two teams will qualify for the finals.”

If they finish top of the group, the second-placed teams will qualify. If they finish in any other position, only the group winner will qualify.

What it means for Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are, unfortunately, one of the teams that fell in the groups with a co-host after drawing Tanzania in Group L alongside Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

This means for the Super Eagles to qualify for AFCON 2027, they must finish top of the group or finish second if Tanzania finish top of the group.

Super Eagles face dicey situation in Group L of AFCON 2027 qualifier. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by the NFF, the Super Eagles have strong records against all three teams, and if that's to go by, Nigeria is very likely to win the group and qualify.

In Group D, South Africa, Eritrea and Malawi will fight for the only slot as they were drawn alongside co-hosts the Harambee Stars of Kenya.

In Group H, Tunisia, Libya, and Botswana will compete for the slot, with the Cranes of Uganda as their fourth group member.

Ekong sends message to Super Eagles

Legit.ng previously reported that William Troost-Ekong sent a message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria after the AFCON 2027 qualifier draw.

The former captain, who retired days before AFCON 2025, admitted that Nigeria were drawn in a group that's not easy, but he trusts his former teammates.

Source: Legit.ng