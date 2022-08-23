A report that Atiku Abubakar is planning to make federal universities states' properties has been described as fake

The rebuttal was given on Monday, August 22, by Atiku's media aide, Paul Ibe, hours after the NBA conference in Lagos

Ibe said Atiku was only advocating the devolution of powers to federal units in the education sector for growth

Lagos - Atiku Abubakar has debunked the claim that he will be making federal universities properties of states when and if he becomes president in 2023.

Those behind the claim said Atiku made it during the Nigerian Bar (NBA) conference held in Lagos state on Monday, August 22.

The rebuttal was made by Atiku's media aide (Photo: @royaltyuso)

Source: Twitter

However, in a statement on Monday, Atiku's media aide, Paul Ibe, noted that the report is fake and rather misleading, Premium Times reports.

In the statement, Ibe said what his principal was referring to was the need for the devolution of powers to the federal units for effectiveness and proper development.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Drawing attention to Atiku's comparison between Nigeria and the United States in the sector, his media aide said:

“Abubakar argued that the United States of America shared similarities with the first set of universities in Nigeria which belonged to the regional governments."

He restated Atiku's position that his administration will resolve the constant issues between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be better handled.

His words:

“He restates his position that under his watch the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) – Federal Government imbroglio will be better managed in the interest of both the students and academic staff."

Source: Legit.ng