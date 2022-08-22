Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has been warned to steer clear of plans to remove Iyorchia Ayu as PDP chairman

The Tiv Youths Council accused the governor of plotting to remove Ayu alongside some of his colleagues like Nyesom Wike

The group accused Governor Ortom of always working against the interest of prominent Tiv politicians

Makurdi - The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has issued a warning to Governor Nyesom Wike, his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains insisting on the removal of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as the party's chairman.

The PDP faction had asked for the resignation of Ayu as the only ground for peace talks between Atiku Abubakar and Governor Wike after the duo fell out due to the party's presidential primary election.

The Tiv youths accused Governor Ortom of plotting to remove Ayu as PDP national chairman. Photo credit: Benue state government

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, August 22, the council accused Governor Ortom of working with other governors to remove Ayu from office.

Signed by its president, Hon. Mike Msuaan, the Tiv youths decried the pull him down syndrome of Governor Ortom since assumption of office.

According to the group, Governor Ortom has been fighting every prominent Tiv man since he assumed office.

His words:

“At the inception of the Ortom administration, he persecuted his predecessor Senator Gabriel Suswam intensely. Ortom linked his inability to perform to the alleged state funds siphoned by Suswam.

“He set up a judicial panel of inquiry which indicted Suswam of mismanagement of the state funds. Ortom has issued a white paper.

“Many political pundits hold the opinion that, the detention of Suswam by security operatives for 73 days was the highlight of the governors onslaught against his predecessor"

“In his bid to seek for an unpopular second term bid in 2019, after a dismal performance, Governor Ortom claimed that his benefactor Senator George Akume, the leader of the APC, issued him a red card. He decamped to the PDP and persecuted Senator Akume.”

The group expressed concerns that the demand for the removal of Ayu, another prominent Tiv man has the tacit support of Governor Ortom.

The Tiv Youth Council called on the Tiv traditional council, other prominent and well meaning sons of Tiv land to intervene and stop the fall of another Tiv man.

Ortom runs a clueless administration in Benue - Tiv Youths Council

Recall that Governor Ortom's recent interview with a national television station angered the Tiv Youth Council.

The group said despite the governor's constant criticisms of President Muhammadu Buhari, Ortom-led administration has emasculated and impoverished Benue citizens.

According to the group, the governor uses the name of the president as a distraction so people won't focus on his inadequacies.

Monitor Governor Ortom - Tiv Youths council tells security agencies

Meanwhile, the call by Governor Ortom for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu recently alarmed the Tiv Youth Council.

The council asked security agencies to monitor the governor's links with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader.

The group noted that Kanu is undergoing trial according to the laws of the land and wondered why a governor who swore to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will make such reckless call.

