The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party has taken a new dimension with the national chairman in the mix

This is as Senator Iyorchia Ayu may have to quit his position as major stakeholders of the party are considering southwest candidates as his replacement

Meanwhile, the opposition party was engulfed in a crisis after Atiku Abubakar emerged as the party's flagbearer for the 2023 election and his vice, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Major signs that the embattled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, may bow to pressure on him to quit have emerged as party stakeholders have begun to consider some southwest candidates as his possible replacement.

According to The Guardian, sources within the PDP noted that though the issue is yet to be decided, some party leaders are pushing for a southwest person to replace Ayu.

The source noted further that the consensus opinion of members is that Ayu should go.

PDP crisis deepens as Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike are yet to settle their differences. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Iyorchia Ayu's possible replacement

He disclosed that party stalwarts are considering whether to empower the national vice chairman (south), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, to act as national chairman pending a mid-term convention or draft former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, who is known to be an ally of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

He said:

“When the various leadership caucuses meet in the coming week, a decision would be taken on the matter.

"But, for now, it is the general opinion of members that Ayu should go in the interest of the party.

"We have a tradition, so whether Arapaja is to act or somebody else would come in does not matter. We need to unite and move the party forward.”

Ayu to resign? Details of meeting between Atiku, Wike camps emerge in video

Recall that camps of Atiku and Wike met on Friday, August 19, in a move to reconcile the PDP's presidential candidate and the governor of Rivers.

The delegation of Wike’s camp was led by former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, while that of Atiku was led by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Other PDP chieftains who attended the peace talk were Ibrahim Dankwambo, Donald Duke, former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Bello Adoke, and Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

Wike sends veiled message to Atiku, says “It’s not to say I’m supporting our candidate”

Meanwhile, Wike had warned Atiku and the party on the risk of shunning the votes of the party.

On Thursday, August 18, the governor warned that his state is politically strategic to be ignored by the serious-minded politician willing to win an election.

Referencing his rift with Atiku, Wike said he knew how to win elections by asking others to show the presidential candidate what they have to the ex-vice president to win an election.

