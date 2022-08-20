Security operatives in Rivers were said to have sealed some businesses on Thursday, August 18, in the state capital, Port Harcourt.

News of this has been reported as an act of Revenge by Governor Nyesom Wike on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Most of those affected are PDP chieftains in Rivers (Photo: @GovWike, @atiku)

It was gathered that those whose businesses were sealed by the security reportedly on the orders of Governor Wike are friends of Austin Opara, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, one of the supporters of Atiku.

The affected persons are:

Chinyere Emmanuel Igwe

Igwe is a Rivers PDP chieftain who happens to be the commissioner of urban development since 2015. He also served as a member of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011.

His Mega Tool Filling Station at Ojoto Street, Diobu was sealed off on Thursday.

Hon. Jones Ogbonda

Ogbonda is a former lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly. His facility, Priscy’s Bar, Elekahia in Port Harcourt was also affected.

Moreover, sources claim that the security agents who sealed off the bar arrested more than 40 customers and staff at the premises.

Sir Ikechi Chinda

Chinda is a former PDP chairman in Port Harcourt City LGA. His business, Preray Hotel at Eagle Island also located in the state capital was sealed off.

