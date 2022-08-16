Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, said Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, needs N50bn to win in 2023

Isaac Fayose says the Labour Party(LP)’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi needs at least N50bn to defeat APC flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other contenders in 2023.

The younger brother of former Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose said Obi’s online popularity is not enough to secure victory.

Isaac Fayose, younger brother to ex-Governor Fayose, said Peter Obi needs N50 billion to defeat Tinubu in 2023.

Source: Facebook

He also asserted that the Labour Party presidential candidate lacks the political structure to win the election.

The younger Fayose said this in a video trending on social media, noting that Tinubu has the money and structure to become the next president.

His words:

“Out of all the candidates, Obi is the most popular. If we vote today on social media, he will win. But an election is structure-based. So, Obi will need N50bn to be able to make that government a reality. N50bn, yes, Obi will win.

“Remember, Tinubu is a little bit popular too. He has what they call structure. The structure alone is worth N50bn. He has what they call goodwill. They call him ‘The City Boy’. So ‘where him money no fit reach, him structure go reach, where him structure no fit reach, him popularity go reach.

“Obi, with N50bn, will manage to buy his own army to defeat Tinubu."

