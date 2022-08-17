In a bid to end the crisis brewing between two Peoples Democratic Party bigwigs, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state will be meeting with the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the Punch reports.

The panel set up by the party to seek a solution to ending the rift between the politicians has scheduled a meeting between Wike and Atiku on Friday, August 19.

The location of the expected meeting between Atiku and Wike has remained a challenge. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike

Sources also confirmed that delegations from both Atiku and Wike's end are yet to agree on the preferred venue for the said meeting.

According to a source, Wike's team had insisted that the meeting would in Port Harcourt while a close associate of Atiku is said to not agree with the preferred choice of the former's team.

A member of the Wike's team who spoke on the matter had said that the meeting was earlier scheduled to take place on Monday, August 15, but could not happen because some of Atiku's team members who were involved in the reconciliation process were absent.

The source said:

“We were ready for the meeting but it was members from the Atiku camp that didn’t show up at the meeting venue. The members said they didn’t show up because they were busy receiving defectors from the All Progressives Congress in Yola.

“We were told that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, who should have led members of the reconciliation committee in Atiku’s camp to the meeting, was the chief host during the defection of APC members in Yola. But they have indicated interest to show up for the meeting on Friday.”

Meeting between camp members affiliated to Atiku and Wike

However, giving more details into the expected meeting, the source also said that members of the reconciliation committee from Atiku would not be meeting Wike,

He said:

“When members of Atiku’s reconciliation committee come to Rivers State for the meeting, they will be meeting members of Wike’s committee. Whatever agreement that we reach would be detailed in a report that would be submitted to both Atiku and Wike.

“After Atiku and Wike review the agreement and accept the conditions therein, another meeting involving Wike and Atiku will be held for the reconciliation to materialise in the interest of the party."

Location for meeting between the two party members

Another source privy to the matter said that while members of the Wike team have called for the meeting to take place in Rivers state, those in Atiku's camp prefer that it holds in Abuja.

The source stated that the venue has continued to be the key challenge in the much-expected meeting.

His words:

“The meeting was earlier billed to hold on Monday but it was shelved due to disagreement on the choice of venue. While Wike’s representatives on the panel wanted the meeting to hold in Port Harcourt, the representatives of the PDP presidential candidate felt Port Harcourt is not an ideal location.

"But now, both parties have resolved that Abuja is where the parley should hold and they have agreed to meet this Friday.”

