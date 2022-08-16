The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has warned members of the Peoples Democratic Party against making comments that a ministerial position from the party's flag bearer will resolve the crisis between him and Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking while commissioning a new lounge at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Omagwa, Rivers state, the governor said only one person can become a minister from each state across the country in an administration's reign.

Governor Wike has said that he is not interested in becoming a minister again. Photo: Rivers state government

Source: Twitter

Further noting that Rivers state is an asset, Nyesom Wike said he will not accept the position of a minister from Atiku's administration should the latter eventually wins the 2023 presidential election.

His words:

“Only one person can be a minister from a state, I will not be a minister. I will not. I am not a liability, Rivers State is an asset.

“So if you don’t want to win an election, it’s your business. I’m not the one running the election. He who wears the shoes knows where it pinches him.”

Nyesom Wike bigger than a ministerial position?

A source close to Wike's camp within the PDP who spoke to Legit.ng admitted that promising the Rivers state governor that he would be made a minister is more like an insult to his person.

The source said:

"It is insulting to tell Wike to calm down because you think Atiku can promise him a ministerial position in his administration.

"Wike has been a minister of state for education, he even had to step down as a minister to contest for the position of governor which he is handling today, so what are they talking about; He's already too big for that position."

They (Atiku and PDP) know what to do, let them do it and then we can have a decent discussion that can help us move the party forward."

Wike's political career

After serving as a two-term chairman of Obio Akpor local government area of Rivers state, Governor Wike was appointed the minister of state for education on July 14, 2011.

He was later appointed the acting minister of education after Mrs Ruqqayatu was sacked but resigned before finishing his term to campaign for Governor of Rivers state, giving room for a replacement in the person of Viola Onwuliri.

In 2014, he won the Rivers State PDP's primary and chose former secretary to the State Government Ipalibo Banigo as his running mate ahead of the 2015 governorship election in the state. He is currently serving his second tenure as governor of the state.

Why Senate president Lawan, other lawmakers can never impeach Buhari, Wike leaks unbelievable secret

Nigerians have been informed that the current make-up of lawmakers in the National Assembly lacks all it takes to impeach a president

The information was handed to Nigerians by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike on Friday, August 12.

Wike said that a set of lawmakers who could not do something as simple as overriding the president on the Electoral Act cannot impeach him.

Trouble brews as Amaechi's strongest ally dumps party over Wike's alliance with APC leaders

Chris Finebone had dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the Peoples Democratic Party.

Finebone, an ally of the former minister and ex-governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi, made the announcement on Friday, August 12.

Since his defection from the APC to the PDP, Finebone has visited Governor Nyesom Wike at his Port Harcourt residence.

Source: Legit.ng