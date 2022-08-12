Governor Wike has alleged that those behind the lawsuit seeking Atiku's disqualification are in the PDP presidential candidate's "group"

The Rivers state governor made the allegation as he disowned the lawsuit which was purportedly filed in his name

Wike said the lawsuit and the allegation that he removed all PDP flags at Rivers State Government House are part of Atiku's group's plot to spoil his name

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said it is Atiku Abubakar's "group" that is behind the lawsuit seeking the removal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate.

Wike said this as he distanced himself from the suit filed to challenge Atiku's candidacy, saying mischief makers were linking it to him.

There have been media reports that Governor Wike and one PDP chieftain, Newgent Ekamon, had dragged the PDP to court seeking the removal of Atiku as the PDP presidential candidate.

The plaintiffs were said to have hinged their claims on the grounds that the PDP primary conferred undue advantage on Atiku which aided his emergence as candidate of the PDP in May 2022.

Atiku's "group...doing all these things" - Wike

Speaking in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday, August 12, Wike said those around Atiku might cost him the election, Daily Trust reported.

He said some persons were busy going after him when the target ought to be how to win the 2023 general election for the PDP.

His words:

“People have called me throughout this morning and said all kinds of things that I went to court against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. I want to say categorically, if I have a reason of going to court, I will go to court, but I didn’t go to court.

“Yesterday too, they said I removed all PDP flags at Rivers State Government House. But I just have to say these things for Nigerians to know that I have kept quiet, and been busy delivering dividends of democracy for my party to win election in Rivers State.

“But I want to tell the candidate, it is the candidate’s group that are doing all these things. Let the world hear, they are the ones plotting all these things, thinking that they will spoil my name, they can not.

“I didn’t go to court, I have no reason to go to court. But those of you who are plotting and saying that I went to court, saying Wike went to court, I say shame on you. Shame will be on all of you."

Atiku reacts to lawsuit

Meanwhile, Paul Ibe, Atiku's spokesman has reacted to the lawsuit filed against his principal purportedly by Governor Wike and Ekam.

Ibe said his principal had not yet been served and thus could not comment on the matter.

“We are not aware of the case and have not been served. When we are served, we will respond appropriately. However, the response will be done in the proper manner and not through the media,” he said.

