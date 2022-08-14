The crisis rocking the opposition PDP has taken a fresh turn a few months before the 2023 general election

This time around, the peace talks between the PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state

Meanwhile, close sources revealed that despite the intervention of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Wike remains adamant amid defection rumors to the ruling APC

The latest emissary of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on moves to resolve their differences may have departed Port Harcourt empty-handed, The Nation reports.

Mr. Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Atiku’s home state of Adamawa, arrived at the Rivers State capital on Thursday, August 11, at the behest of the former vice president to pacify Wike.

Atiku/Wike peace talks failed again. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Fintiri said:

“I’ve just returned from Rivers State where I met with my brother Governor Wike and I can assure you that we’ve started talking and very soon we’ll be crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added:

“Politics is all about discussions, meetings, give and take; and I can assure you that the reconciliation process is going well and PDP will come out of it successfully.

“We are focused and the reconciliation is up and progressing. I am the chairman of the reconciliation committee between Atiku and Wike on Atiku’s side, and I can assure you that we will get over it very soon.”

Wike's contribution

Wike, according to him, has contributed enormously to the growth of the PDP and wondered whether the Rivers State governor would allow all his contribution to the party to go down the drain if he failed to support Atiku for the 2023 polls or dump the PDP for APC.

He affirmed:

“Who are his friends in the APC? Are you telling me those who are now romancing with Wike love him?

“I can assure you that with God, the party will put its house in order before the 2023 elections."

Fresh hitch

However, political sources told the newspaper in Port Harcourt on Saturday, August 13, that Fintiri may have exaggerated the success of his mission to Rivers State.

One of the sources confirmed that Fintiri was indeed in Port Harcourt on Thursday and met behind closed doors with Wike.

The source said the meeting did not achieve much because while it was ongoing some anti-Wike forces in Atiku’s camp scripted a report that the governor had removed all PDP flags in the Government House.

Said the source:

"Fintiri is Wike’s friend. Atiku sent him on Thursday to talk to the governor. They met behind closed doors. But you know that day something happened: the same anti-Wike forces in Atiku’s camp sponsored a post on social media that the governor ordered his CSO to pull down all PDP flags in Government House."

2023: Wike sacked as Rivers PDP leader, replacement named? Governor sends threat

An unconfirmed claim has it that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has sacked Governor Nyesom Wike as the leader of its chapter in Rivers state.

The report also said the Iyorchia Ayu-led leadership of the PDP has appointed Hon. Farah Dagogo, a federal lawmaker, as a replacement for Wike.

However, while this is yet to be confirmed, the outspoken governor has insisted that he is in charge of the state.

Source: Legit.ng