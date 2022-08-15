The presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been urged to show his has the capacity to remain unbiased

The call was made to Atiku Abubakar by some supporters of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike

According to these supporters, the national chairman of the PDP, Iyiorchia Ayu must be removed for the reconciliation process between Atiku and Wike to pull through

Some supporters of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state have given a major condition that could bring about peace between him and the 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)).

ThisDay reports that Wike's supporters have called for the removal of Iyiorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the opposition party.

Supporters of Wike across the country have called on Atiku to show his political will by pushing the removal of the PDP's national chairman. Photo: PDP Vanguard

Describing the removal of Ayu as an “irreducible minimum condition” for reconciliation in the faceoff between Wike, the leadership of the party and Atiku Abubakar, the pro-Wike camp demanded the right to choose a successor for the position of the PDP national chairman.

A source who spoke on the growing crisis between Wike and Atiku said by removing Ayu, Atiku would be able to show that he has the will and capacity to keep to the agreement of inclusiveness made to members of the PDP.

The source who is a member of the past national working committee of the PDP added Atiku must do all it takes to ensure the trust of the people and avoid victimisation of the supporters of Wike.

His words:

"Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has betrayed the confidence of the Rivers State governor, Wike. Nigerians know that Wike would have won the ticket, but for treachery.

"He lost the presidential ticket and the chances of becoming the running mate to the presidential candidate due to treachery.”

