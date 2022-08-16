Governor Nyesom Wike has once again called on the PDP to their acts together ahead of the 2023 polls

Wike slammed those he referred to as "rumour peddlers" to focus on the task ahead and stop the malicious spread of his name

He, however, urged the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar not to blow away his hot at the presidency

Rivers, Port Harcourt - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has fired a crucial warning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) heading into the crucial 2023 general elections.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the pragmatic Wike told the party that it is treading the path of self-destruction if it continues with its current disparities ravaging the togetherness of the party.

Governor Wike has warned the PDP not to tread the path of self-destruction heading into the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

He made this statement on Tuesday, August 16 at the launching of the new VIP lounge constructed at the Port Harcourt International Airport by his administration.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Wike described those causing confusion in the party as rumour peddlers as he urged them to desist from their mischief and go back to their states and see to it that the party secures the top seat at the 2023 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Wike said:

“A party that wants to win an election cannot on their own be causing problems for themselves, carrying rumours when there is nothing."

2023: Wike advises Atiku

Wike noted that it is expedient that Atiku calls these rumour peddlers to order stating that the presidency is his for the taking if he does the right thing.

He said:

“We are busy campaigning with our projects on how our party will win election in the state, other people are busy in Abuja carrying rumours and gossip up and down.

“We are busy here commissioning and inaugurating projects that will sell our party, others are busy every day in the newspaper talking about Wike and then they will call the candidate, ‘did you see what I have said about Wike today?’ They have no job.

Source: Legit.ng