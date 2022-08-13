Nigerians have been informed that the current make-up of lawmakers in the National Assembly lacks all it takes to impeach a president

The information was handed to Nigerians by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike on Friday, August 12

Wike said that a set of lawmakers who could not do something as simple as overriding the president on Electoral Act cannot impeach him

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has addressed the planned impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari by some lawmakers of the National Assembly.

Wike said that the lawmakers especially those in the opposition and the principal officers of the National Assembly lack the will to carry out such an act.

Governor Wike said lawmakers lacked the will needed to impeach President Buhari. Photo: Wike, Lawan

Speaking while commissioning the Rivers state Assembly Legislative Quarters, alongside the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the governor said

Wike said:

"When they say, 'we will impeach Buhari', they don't have the balls, they don't have it. Today they are saying impeach Buhari, ordinary to override the Electoral Act, they couldn't.

"I told them they cannot talk now, it is impeachment. Let me see who would stand up and say Mr Speaker...they think they can use Nigerians up and down, Wayo!

"Something you know you cannot do, why do you say it out? Why do say it out? Mr Speaker, see, I told you in my house before we came here.

"I plotted against you, if I see another way to plot, I will plot because you are in a different party and I am in a different party. So anything that will make me not to be comfortable is my business."

