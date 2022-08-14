Peter Obi has acknowledged the contribution of his supporters to his 2023 presidential campaign so far

Known as 'OBIdients,' the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate have been very vocal and passionate in supporting Obi

A recent procession by members of the movement encouraged Obi and he has thanked them for their support

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday, August 14 acknowledged the contribution of the popular 'OBIdient' movement to his presidential ambition.

According to Obi, the passion shown by young Nigerians who are members of the movement is a source of inspiration for his presidential ambition.

Peter Obi says he is grateful to the 'OBIdient' movement for standing by him and spreading his message across Nigeria.

Obi made the comment in a tweet while reacting to the mega rally by his supporters in Calabar, the Cross River state capital on Saturday, August 14.

He added that with the unity of purpose shown by his supporters behind the movement, they are poised to tack back the country from bad governance.

He wrote:

“To the millions of young people in our country who have continued to advance the cause of our OBIdient Movement, I say thank you.

“To our OBIdient family in Calabar, Cross River state; your show of love and solidarity to the movement yesterday have added so much courage and greater zeal to our common mission.

“United together, we will take back our country from bad governance, and institute true and diligent leadership and sustainable development.

“It is our journey, and we will never labour in vain. Nigeria’s Democracy must survive.”

'Obidient' coordinator reveals why he rejected Okowa's appointment in Delta

In a related development, Omenuwoma Josiah, the young politician who recently rejected Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s appointment as special assistant on youth mobilization in Delta state has revealed why he took the decision.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, August 14, Josiah said he took the decision because it is a conflict of interest.

He noted that accepting the appointment automatically means working for the Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

I can govern Nigeria without Labour Party having majority members in NASS - Obi

Meanwhile, Obi on Friday, August 12 said he can govern Nigeria conveniently even without his party having majority members in the National Assembly.

According to him, he had been in that situation before when he was governor of Anambra without his party, All Progressives Grand Alliance having a single member in the House of Assembly.

He also said if the National Assembly sees that he is doing the right thing as president, they will join him.

