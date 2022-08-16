Young Nigerians in the corporate world have endorsed Prof Chris Imumolen for president ahead of the 2023 elections

The group also declared that the presidential candidate of Accord Party is more competent candidate than Labour Party’s Peter Obi

According to the group, Prof Imumolen has a credible track record and ability to perform excellently well

FCT, Abuja - Williams Emeagi, the president of Young Nigerians In Corporate World [YNCW] has described the presidential candidate of Accord Party, Prof Chris Imumolen, as a more competent candidate than Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Emeagi stated this during a courtesy visit to Prof Chris at his campaign office in Abuja, stressing that the noise about Obi on social media cannot solve the basic issues Nigeria is facing.

Prof Imumolen has been adjudged to be more competent than Peter Obi. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

He also described Obi's candidacy as one which is working on dividing the nation more than uniting the country.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“At this current state that we are in this country, what we need is a president that understands how a sane system works.

“A president that knows his onions- What to create, what to correct, what to eradicate and then the result. What we have so far including Peter Obi are candidates who just make noise on social media.”

Speaking further, he reiterated that young Nigerians in the corporate world today are ready to work and vote for Prof Chris based on his credible track record and ability to perform excellently well in his private capacity.

He said:

“We have seen what you have done in your private capacity and in the education sector as well. These are the reasons why we have chosen to back you to become Nigeria’s President come 2023.

“We have our own future to look out for and we see that you are capable of protecting our future and charting a new course for our nation, particularly in the education sector which we believe if properly addressed, all other issues can be fixed.”

He also urged Nigerians regardless of their religion or tribe to support Prof Chris who he described as young, strong and willing to serve Nigeria.

On his part, Prof Chris thanked the group and urged them to continue to mobilise the youths to participate in the coming poll and leave social media.

Imumolen cautions Nigerians on who they vote for in 2023

Earlier, Prof Imumolen declared that only a candidate who is not affiliated with any sect in Nigeria can solve the challenges faced by the country.

Speaking at a youth gathering commemorating International Youth Day, Imumolen said voting right is the only way to ensure that critical issues are addressed.

He also said he has commenced the process of preparing the minds of voters to vote right in the coming election and to educate all and sundry on the kind of personality needed to get Nigeria back on its feet.

2023: Yiaga Africa Partners UNDP to promote youth participation in politics

Meanwhile, in a bid to mobilise over 60 million young Nigerians to vote in the 2023 general elections, Yiaga Africa and the United Nations Development Programme on Saturday, August 6 organised a concert at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Kubwa Abuja.

The event which was held in partnership with a comedian, Chukwuyem Israel, was aimed at using the platform of entertainment to promote the importance of youth participation in the electoral process.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, a senior research officer at Yiaga Africa, Michael Agada, said the concert is geared towards educating NYSC members on the imperativeness to participate actively in the democratic process ahead of the 2023 polls.

Source: Legit.ng