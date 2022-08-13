The 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party has said the campaign for his election would be a different ball game

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour party has called on Nigerians to make conscious efforts to take back their country Nigeria.

The Punch reports that Obi made the call in Owerri, the Imo state capital city during the inauguration of the new secretariat of the Labour Party which was donated by a supporter of the Peter Obi movement.

Peter Obi has promised Nigerian youths that he would hand over leadership to them once he becomes the president of Nigeria. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Speaking at the inauguration, the former governor of Anambra state warned that Nigeria cannot continue on the path that it was headed.

Expressing his displeasure about how most presidential candidates were more interested in taking over the country than focusing on solving some of Nigeria's challenges, Obi said he was ready to redirect leadership and pull it out of its sorry state.

He also assured that once he gets hold of Nigeria's leadership, he would hand it over to the youth and the other citizens who had borne the brunt of bad leadership all the while.

His words:

“As you know, campaigns have not started. So, I am not here for campaigns. I am here to receive from a wonderful supporter, who gave us this building to support our Labour movement.

“We have not started campaigns. When campaigns start, we will come and we will be able to tell you what we are going to do. But one thing we will assure you is that our journey is not a normal campaign. We are bringing back Nigerians, to take back Nigeria.

“We are going to take back Nigeria and give it to the youth where it belongs. When that time comes, you will know. We will be able to change this country. It cannot continue the way it is, today”.

Nigerian youths in Calabar, Cross River state took a different approach to support the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The youth stormed the streets of Calabar in their thousands on a Fitness Walk for Peter Obi on Saturday, August 13.

According to the youths, they are about to take over their country with the possible emergence of Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as leaders of the nation.

Youths of Living Faith Church Worldwide had on Thursday, August 11, pledged to be 'Obi-dient and Yusuful' in the forthcoming election.

The young people during the Winners' Chapel Youth Alive Conference also admitted that the time to sack politicians who do not mean well to the country is now.

According to the youths, the politicians whom they described as being wicked have continued to ruin the Nigerian system to the detriment of the younger generation.

