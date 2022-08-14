The presidential aspirant of the Labour Party for the 2023 election, Peter Obi has received yet another major setback

This time around, Miyetti Allah has refused to support his candidacy citing he is a promoter of the 'Biafran interest'

Reacting, the spokesperson for Peter Obi Support Network, Jones Onwuasoanya, maintained the former governor of Anambra state Obi has only the interest of Nigerians as a nationalist

A report by The Punch has it that The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, also known as Miyetti Allah, has said it has instructed every Fulani in the country not to vote for the presidential standard bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

According to the group, Obi is a ‘tribal bigot’ and represents ‘the Biafran interest’, which would not ‘favour the Fulani nation in Nigeria’.

Ahead of the 2023 election, Miyetti Allah rejects Peter Obi. Photo credit: Kanyidaily, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Miyetti Allah gives reason

The national secretary-general of the Fulani socio-cultural group, Mr Saleh Ahassan, in an interview with the newspaper noted that as far as Miyetti Allah was concerned, Obi was out of the options of persons to be voted for in the forthcoming elections.

He stated thus:

“As far as we are concerned, we know those we cannot vote for. You see that they call Obi or OBIdient, any Fulani man who votes for him must be questioned because he may not be a true son of the soil.

“Obi represents the Biafran interest. So, we know those we cannot vote for and those that cannot be president of Nigeria. He is a tribal bigot.”

Alhassan also stated that when Obi was the governor of Anambra State, he “destroyed the businesses of northerners and chased plenty Hausa and Fulani people from entering Anambra”.

Obi's men react

Reacting, the spokesperson for Peter Obi Support Network, Mr Jones Onwuasoanya, said Obi was a nationalist whose interest was only with Nigerians.

According to him, Obi believes in ‘One Nigeria’ and is irreversibly committed to the One Nigeria dream and to making Nigeria a successful nation.

Nigerians react

Nigerians in their usual manner took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

