A War of words between politicians is a normal show in the polity, as it reveals their political prowess and as well convinces the people of what they are getting in the build-up of election

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Peter Obi on Thursday, faulted the structure of the ruling APC and the PDP in the country, noting it has has brought untold hardship to the land

The former governor of Anambra state further urged the people to make the right decision by voting for the right leader in 2023 so as to deliver the country from further pitfalls

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has described the political structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party ((PDP) as ‘stomach infrastructure’.

According to the former governor of Anambra state, the structure of the ruling APC and the opposition PDP, has brought more hardship for millions of Nigerians in the last two decades, The Guardian reports.

Peter Obi mocks PDP and APC and blames them for Nigeria's hardship. Photo credit: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Obi made this assertion during an address at the Labour Party Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO) Summit at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, on Thursday, August 11.

He said:

“The current structures of both the PDP and the APC are the stomach infrastructure that has brought us nothing but misery.”

“Their understanding of structure is sharing of Nigeria’s patrimony to vested interests and influence peddlers. That is against what Peter Obi represents; that is against what Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed represents; and it is indeed, against the vision of the Labour Party.”

Obi sends message to his supporters

He urged his supporters to remind the opposition that Nigeria’s democracy must survive after being dehumanised and disenfranchised by the ruling oligarchs.

Obi said his structure is the 100 million poor Nigerians who will come out on election day to fight for their future.

