Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, has said he would be fine if either Tinubu or Atiku wins the 2023 elections, as long as the presidency comes to the South

The governor said there is an understanding to rotate the presidency between northern Nigeria and southern Nigeria since 1999

Akeredolu added that religion is not an issue in the 2023 election, but other killing issues are restructuring and rotational presidency, among others

Ibadan, Oyo - The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Adekeredolu, has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, can win the 2023 presidential election. He would be fine with it.

Akeredolu said this on Wednesday, August 10, while featuring on Channels Television’s interview programme.

Akeredolu is one of the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party where the former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu, is its presidential candidate.

The governor was reiterating his position on the importance of returning power to the south since President Muhammadu Buhari, who will be completing his tenure in 2023, is from the north.

When asked if he had supported a Muslim-Muslim ticket if he was in another party, he stressed that religion should not be an issue in the 2023 election, but power must return to the south.

According to him, there is an understanding since 1999 that the presidency will be rotated between the north and south.

He argued that some people today want to use religion to manipulate the people to kill the call for the southern presidency, then we should not accept.

“For me, it is not because of asiwaju Bola Tinubu. If you listened to my lecture, I said if Obi is elected as president, for me, that will be all right. If Bola Tinubu is elected, that will be all right. For me, it must come to the south; that is the position.”

