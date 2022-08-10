The presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu in recent times has been greeted with criticisms in the polity, as some are supporting his cause, others are urging him to stay off the 2023 road

The Igbo Youths are not in support of Tinubu's candidacy and have urged his campaigners to stay off the eastern region

Interestingly, they maintained that the present situation the nation finds herself in was brought upon by the APC-led administration led by the former governor of Lagos state and headed by President Muhammadu Buhari

Igbo youths under the auspices of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) on Wednesday, August 10, warned groups and individuals promoting the presidential ambition of Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu to stay clear of the zone, The Guardian reports.

President and Publicity Secretary of the group, Goodluck Ibem and Okay Nworu, in a statement, described as “unfortunate” how certain persons from Igboland would allow themselves to be used to promote the ambition of “a man who is outdated in all ramifications in the scheme of things to be voted as a Nigerian president come 2023.”

Igbo Youths threaten Tinubu campaigners, ahead of the 2023 election. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Their position revealed

They added that in one of Tinubu's outings in Ogun State, he openly boasted that he made President Muhammadu Buhari President in 2015, stressing that the input of his statement meant that the hardship Nigerians are facing was brought upon by him.

Igbo youths said:

“We the youths of Igbo nation will not allow affliction the second time upon us again. Never!!! We must have made our mistakes in 2015 but we are wiser now. Youths cannot be deceived again with any monetary inducement; it is the time of the youth to take back our nation.

The youths threatened

“We don’t want to see any campaign posters, billboards, advert or political gathering promoting or campaigning for Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the South East. It is a warning which must be adhered to by all and sundry irrespective of your political standing.

“We have constituted a mobile taskforce to fully implement the directives of the youth leaders in the South East. The youths have spoken. Enough said!”

