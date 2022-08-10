Omenuwoma Josiah has rejected Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s appointment as special assistant on youth mobilization

Josaiah was offered the appointment even as he was serving as the coordinator of Obidient movement in Isoko South Local Government of Delta state

The young politician, however, rejected the appointment, saying Peter Obi is better for Nigeria at this time

Isoko - The coordinator of Obidient movement in Isoko South Local Government of Delta state, Mr Omenuwoma Josiah has rejected Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s appointment as special assistant on youth mobilization.

Governor Okowa who is also the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, offered Omenuwoma the appointment on Friday, July 22.

Mr Omenuwoma Josiah has been a committed a Labour Party supporter. Photo credit: Omenuwoma Josiah

Source: Facebook

But in a statement posted on his Facebook handle, Josiah declared full support for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He wrote:

“I choose to be OBIDIENT and I have decided to remain actively OBIDIENT because I strongly believe that Nigeria will be better if Mr. Peter Obi is president by 2023.

“I sincerely wish to thank His Excellency Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to have graciously offered me the opportunity to serve and I'm most grateful to my caring big brother/friend, distinguished leader, My great supporter and father to have recommended me, influenced and facilitated the appointment.

“However, It's unfortunate it came at this time that I have actively engaged and committed myself to the OBIDIENT movement.

“I am so sorry that I have to decline the appointment, I would have really loved to serve. This is a very difficult decision.

“I wish to also appreciate all those that supported me, those that criticized me (constructively or destructively), those that were proud of me and those that we disappointed.

“Going forward, let's respect each other's decision and choice as we work towards a better Nigeria. Let's put the general interest of Nigerians first because the overall welfare and security of Nigerians is more important.”

