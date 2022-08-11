The APC-led administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to receive serious criticisms from past leaders

This time around, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has faulted the Buhari government noting anyone who says the country is faring well is 'crazy'

Meanwhile, Obasanjo has been clamouring for a better Nigerian in recent times and has urged the youths to get up and take part in the political affairs of the nation

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that anyone who claims Nigeria is doing well at the moment needs to be medically examined, PM News reported.

Obasanjo made this statement as the special guest of honor at the Wilson Badejo Foundation’s 15th annual lecture held in Lagos, on Wednesday, August 10.

Obasanjo faulted Buhari's government. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau, dw.com

Obasanjo speaks on the state of the nation

The ex-president said Nigeria has not taken its rightful position because of poverty and insecurity, The Cable report added.

He said:

“Nigeria is not where it is supposed to be today. If anyone says it is ok where we are at the moment, then the person’s head needs to be examined.”

The ex-president is hopeful

Obasanjo, however, expressed the hope that if the right choice was made in 2023, the nation may witness progress.

He said:

“It is either we make the right choice in 2023 because if we make the right choice, we would get there.”

