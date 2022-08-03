The former national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has revealed his position on when Bola Tinubu will present his plans for Nigeria

Oshiomhole in a recent interview noted that the ruling party's standard bearer would present his manifesto at the right time

He however maintained that the main campaign for the 2023 general election would begin proper by September in the build-up of the polls

The director-general of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's campaign organisation, Adams Oshiomhole, has said the fact that Tinubu has not spoken about his plans for Nigeria is not an indication of weakness, Vanguard reports.

The campaign DG, who spoke during an interview on ‘The Morning Show’ of Arise TV, noted that Tinubu's silence does not mean he does not have a position.

Adams Oshiomhole says Bola Tinubu will present his manifesto at the right time. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole

Source: Facebook

Oshiomhole stated that Tinubu is considering the proper time to speak on his plans.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Sometimes in communication, you choose your proper timing. That is not a weakness.

“There is no particular benefit in rushing out what you want to do. Those who have rushed out what they want to do, how much have they done?

“So many of them (presidential candidates) get away with intriguing questions put across to them. They have not sufficiently addressed the how.”

Oshiomhole added that in the case of different people saying different things on Tinubu’s behalf, sometimes it is difficult to control his followers.

He said:

“I am not able to speak extensively on what he wants to do. I can speak in terms of my view; the views I have shared and canvassed as it should be.”

2023: Tinubu-Shettima Receives Boost as Over 5000 Groups Set to Merge

No fewer than 5000 Tinubu support groups are ready to merge into Tinubu/Shettima independent campaign group (TSICG).

The Nation reported that the national coordinator of the Tinubu support group, James Faleke said this on Tuesday, August 2.

Faleke stated that the merger will boost the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s campaign efforts for its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

2023: Oshiomhole, El-Rufai bags major appointment for Tinubu’s presidential bid

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, the standard bearer of the APC has intensified his campaign strategy.

Tinubu and his team, on Wednesday, July 27, made a major announcement of an addition to the team.

The duo of Adams Oshiomhole and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai were appointed chairman and director-general of Tinubu's campaign, respectively.

Source: Legit.ng