The Labour Party in Enugu state now has a former Nigerian ambassador to Italy, Chris Eze, as one of its members

Eze was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but defected to the LP over alleged dictatorial leadership of the party in Enugu

The former Nigerian envoy has also announced his full support for the presidential ambition of Peter Obi

Enugu - Maj.-Gen. Chris Eze (rtd.), who is a former Nigerian ambassador to India, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Labour Party (LP).

Eze, an Enugu-born politician, made his decision known in a letter addressed to his APC ward chairman in Udenu local government area on Thursday, August 4, PM News reports.

The former Nigerian Army chief disclosed that his defection from the APC was caused by what he described as dictatorship on the part of the party in Enugu.

He went on to state that his resignation from the APC was done so that he can back the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, the governorship bid of Chijioke Edeoga, and the senatorial dream of Okey Ezea, respectively, in the LP.

Stating that his conscience cannot allow him to support the APC's presidential ticket, Eze said:

“I cannot in good conscience defend the party’s presidential ticket in the coming campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

“I also can no longer bear the dictatorial manner in which the party is administered in the state.

“I believe that Obi, Edeoga, and Ezea are the best candidates for presidential, gubernatorial, and Enugu North Senatorial elections, respectively...

“The problem with some of our members is that I have refused to yield to their selfish demands. It is no longer business as usual.

“The APC needs members that have capacity, competence, and electoral values and not those who cannot win their polling units."

