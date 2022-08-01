The PDP New Generation is a youth and women political organization established to promote, maintain and preserve the integrity, unity, and ideology of the PDP

With a national strategic committee chaired by Hauwa Atiku-Uwais, the group says it will mobilise Nigerian youths to vote the PDP in 2023

At a recent event in Abuja, the group laid out its plans to reach out to young Nigerians ahead of the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - The PDP New Generation has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only alternative to make Nigeria great again.

The chairperson, national strategic committee of the PDP New Generation, Hauwa Atiku-Uwais. made the declaration on Saturday, July 30 at the unveiling of 'Operation Rescue Nigeria 2.0.'

The initiative is the brainchild of the PDP New Generation aimed at promoting the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the event, Atiku-Uwais said:

“The circumstance leading to setting up of the PDP New Generation is critical at this point in time.

“Not too long ago, the PDP New Generation launched ‘Operation Rescue Nigeria Project’ to specifically promote the PDP as the only alternative to get Nigeria Great Again.

“We are here today to present the second phase of Operation Rescue Nigeria Project. The project is targeted mainly at branding and promotion of Atiku/Okowa ticket.

“It focuses on tapping the voice of the citizens and amplifying it through innovative communications, public opinion research, and grassroots-level advocacy across the 774 local governments of Nigeria.”

She added that the youths in the PDP are offering their will, structure, resiurces and expertise in ensuring that Atiku wins the 2023 presidential election.

She noted:

“We shall endeavor to achieve this goal, not as mere young people but patriots of our great country, Nigeria.

“In the coming days, the national strategic committee will inaugurate a youth and women presidential campaign council, as a vehicle to drive the project with the theme “Reset Nigeria- Atiku for all'

“The youth and women presidential campaign council will operate an independent and unconventional campaign in collaboration with the PDP, with the main objective of delivering the Atiku/Okowa ticket in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.”

2023: Atiku/Okowa will bond the broken union of Nigeria - Audu Mahmood

Speaking earlier, the director general of the PDP New Generation, Audu Mahmood, declared that Atiku and Okowa will bond the broken union of Nigeria if they are elected in 2023.

He further said the target of the group is to deliver 5 million votes to the Atiku/Okowa ticket.

According to him, the PDP is the only political party in Nigeria that represents true federalism, justice and fairness.

2023: Group begins mobilisation for Atiku nationwide

Meanwhile, a group loyal to Atiku on the aegis of Unify and Coalesce, has said it will within 60 days mobilise one million volunteers to work, educate and bring awareness to millions of Nigerian voters across the country towards the actualisation of the Atiku/Okowa presidency.

The group which comprises of Nigerians from all walks of life and professionals had in 2019 worked for the PDP presidential candidate.

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 20 signed by its national coordinator, Chief Edobor Ozakpolor, and its interim secretary, Odumale Ogedegbe, the group said new coordinators will soon be named among the youths across the 774 local government areas of the country.

