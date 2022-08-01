The PDP New Generation is a youth and women political organization established to promote, maintain and preserve the integrity, unity, and ideology of the PDP

With a virile structure, strength, and network of youth and women across the country, the organization advances their role in its policy and plans

At a recent event in Abuja, the group laid out its plans to promote and defend the PDP through consistent media engagements and grassroots mobilisation

FCT, Abuja - The director general of the PDP New Generation, Audu Mahmood, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential and vice presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa will bond the broken union of Nigeria if they are elected in 2023.

Mahmood stated this on Saturday, July 30 at the unveiling ceremony of Operation Rescue Nigeria 2.0 in Abuja.

Audu Mahmood speaking at the launch of the Operation Rescue Nigeria project. Photo credit: @PDPnewgen

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the Operation Rescue Nigeria project is a youth-driver structure that the PDP hopes to help them mobilise support for the 2023 polls.

According to Mahmood, the PDP New Generation deployed an online registration platform that has recorded a database of over 100,000 young Nigerians, who have signed on as members.

He added:

“We have a national spread, of 6 zonal coordinators, 36 states coordinators including the FCT, coordinators in all the 774 local government areas of Nigeria and ward representatives in over 20 states.

“The first phase of Operation Rescue Nigeria was unveiled in the first quarter of 2022 as a pro-PDP campaign to canvass and mobilize Nigerian youths into the party, including the drive for Permanent Voters' Card registration.

“At the end of the first phase of Operation Rescue Nigeria, our organization successfully inducted 7,000 young men and women into the PDP fold, with their membership cards duly paid for and documented in their respective wards.”

He also highlighted the activities of the PDP New Generation in mobilising young Nigerians in the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

Speaking on the forthcoming 2023 polls, he said:

“Today, the National Strategic Committee, chaired by Hauwa Atiku-Uwais, is here to present Phase 2 of the project on preparations for future activities and projected achievements.

“The emphasis will be on youths as the most active and dominant group in the Nigerian polity.

“The official campaign for the 2023 general elections will commence soon. PDP New Generation has a big task ahead. Our target is to deliver 5 million votes to the Atiku/Okowa ticket.

“With a youth oriented campaign, we are taking the message of hope to our generation.”

On how the group will convince young Nigerians to vote for the PDP in 2023, he stated:

“We will tell them it is the only political party in Nigeria that represents true federalism. We will tell them it is the only political party that represents Justice and fairness.

“Again we, will tell them it is the only political party in Nigeria that promotes youth and women inclusion. We will tell them that PDP is the only political party that can rescue and reunite Nigeria.”

Speaking on how to convince them to vote for Atiku/Okowa, he said:

“We will tell them it is the only ticket that can bring wisdom to power, principles to politics and superior knowledge to national development. We will tell them it is the only ticket that has a better plan for the economy, security, and education of Nigeria.

“Again, we will tell them it is the only ticket that can manage and strengthen the diversity of Nigeria. We will tell them that Atiku/Okowa ticket is the only ticket that can rescue and bond the broken union of Nigeria.”

2023: Group pledges to mobilise 2 million votes for Atiku

Similarly, convener of the Diamond Ladies in Politics (DLP), Princess Maimunat Wada has pledged that her group would mobilise no fewer than 2 million votes for Atiku in the 2023 presidential election.

Princess Wada made the pledge during the DLP public declaration for Atiku and induction ceremony on Saturday evening, July 30 in Abuja.

Lamenting the appalling level of insecurity and the severe hardship being experienced by Nigerians, she contended that Atiku has the wherewithal to address the teething challenges besetting the country if he emerge victorious at the poll.

2023: Atiku outperforms Peter Obi, Tinubu on positive ratio metrics

Meanwhile, a new study has revealed that Atiku has outperformed the two other major presidential candidates - Peter Obi of Labour Party and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC - on positive ratio metrics on social media.

According to the report which adopted Artificial Intelligence tools to analyse 500,000 mentions of the candidates on both traditional and social media within a one-month period, it revealed that although Atiku got more positive sentiments from people than the duo of Tinubu and Obi.

This means that people who discussed the candidates said more positive things about Atiku than they did for Obi and even expressed lesser positive sentiments about Tinubu.

