The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has intensified its campaign strategy ahead of the 2023 polls

Atiku himself stated that there is a need for youths to mobilise more youths on the umbrella of the PDP

He stated that he will be reviewing the 1999 constitution if he becomes the president of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has vowed to champion the course of reviewing the 1999 constitution if he becomes the next president of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 polls.

The Adamawa-born politician and former vice-president made this known on Saturday, July 30 at the convergence forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) New Generation at the Shehu Musa Ya'radua Centre in Abuja.

Atiku urged supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party to be fired up for the 2023 polls: Photo: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Atiku who was joined by his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP national chairman, Iyiorcha Ayu unveiled the new campaign theme called "RESET Nigeria, Atiku for all".

'Atiku is a transitional leader' - says Mahmood

Speaking to Legit.ng's regional report, the director-general of the PDP "New Generation", Audu Mahmood stated that the emergence of Atiku as the standard bearer of the party is not by accident but by destiny.

He described Atiku as a transitional leader whose principles and capacity can reform Nigeria positively and bring it back to its hay days.

When asked about Atiku's pledge of championing a constitutional review process if he emerges victorious in 20023, Mahmood said:

"Atiku Abubakar has always been a man of principles. A lot of people have been clamoring for restructuring and this constitutional review will play a major role in ensuring various levels of restructuring."

Also speaking to Legit.ng's correspondent, Hauwa Atiku-Uwais, daughter of the PDP's presidential candidate stated that Atiku's reformation agenda also has a strategic place for women.

While speaking at the event, Atiku-Uwais noted that there was a need to treat the issue of women's citizenry while they're married to men from totally different States and ethnic backgrounds.

She described Atiku as a man of few words but many actions.

"He (Atiku) means every single bit of what he has promised, he just doesn't talk but he walks the walk", Atiku-Uwais told Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng