Following her recent birthday celebration, BamBam shared an emotional video reintroducing herself to the world

The actress recently updated her official Instagram bio to "Bambam Olawunmi," notably removing her husband Teddy A's surname, Adenibuyan

A recent professional cast credits for a project listed the star as Oluwabamike Oluwabunmi, omitting her married name entirely

Actress and former BBNaija star Oluwabamike Olawunmi, popularly known as Bambam, has shared a new video reintroducing herself to fans.

This is amid lingering uncertainty about her marriage to her husband, Tope Adenibuyan.

The actress, who recently celebrated her birthday, took to Instagram to post a reflective clip in which she spoke about growth, gratitude, and stepping into a new phase of her life.

BamBam's marriage to Teddy A has reportedly hit the rocks. Photos: Teddy A/BamBam.

Source: Instagram

Her message, however, came at a time when online observers were already questioning changes linked to her identity and public profile.

In the video, Bambam expressed appreciation for the love she received during her birthday while hinting at personal transformation.

According to her, she felt deeply touched by the messages, posts, and goodwill from fans and loved ones.

The development followed a recent update to Bambam’s Instagram bio, where she reverted to “Bambam Olawunmi,” dropping the Adenibuyan surname associated with her husband.

The change did not go unnoticed by fans, many of whom began speculating about the state of her marriage.

The conversation gained more traction after the actress was reportedly credited in a recent project using her birth name, Oluwabamike Oluwabunmi, instead of her married identity, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan.

Interestingly, neither Bambam nor Teddy A has addressed the situation publicly.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail BamBam's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@estyexcel noted:

"Thank you too for giving us a great n beautiful show, we are here because you valued us and we love you 😘😘and what God has planned for you, this is just the beginning of ur era of Bliss 💃💃💃💃💃 you are blessed beyond words 🥰❤🤗 Asanwa, Omalichanwa, Nwayioma, My my favorite n authentic Achalugo🤏🤏🤏🤏🥰🥰🥰🥰❤🤗this is indeed a testament that Jehovah is always good 🙌❤@bammybestowed"

@dami_becks shared:

"How can I like dis post a hundred times, u know wat? Loving u is my normal routine....... U gat my love forever big BAMBAM"

@salami7141 shared:

"Mtchweeee😮So whats d reason behind this clip wen yr hubby is absent. I remember wen u newly came out from BBN, everything about u was weirddd, ur uglinezz took a different dimension but Teddy A stood by u despite his handsome looks .. After ur transformation, u now felt he's Irrelevant, d way God will punishhhhh u eh, be der rolling yr dirtyyyy big yarsh & be thinking u av arrived.. Ewobiiii"

Bambam expresses appreciation for the love she received during her birthday. Photo: BamBam.

Source: Instagram

Bambam dances with artists

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Bambam having fun and grooving to music surfaced online and drew attention from many people.

In the video making the rounds, she was seen at a club, enjoying herself and dancing to lively music. She wore a body-hugging gown that highlighted her curves and paired it with dark sunglasses.

Source: Legit.ng