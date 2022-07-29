The rift between the camp of Governor Nyesom Wike and PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar seems to become a thing of the past

This is as the leadership of the party is working to get the attention of the Rivers governor, in other to settle the issues internally

A close source within the party maintained that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the party is trying so hard to get things right with aggrieved matters as this plus Wike's presence would make a huge difference in the forthcoming general election for the PDP

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is believed to be the messiah that would turn things around for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general elections.

His presence according to party chieftains, is the last piece of the jig-saw required to be in place for the final resolution of outstanding issues from the presidential primary of the PDP ahead of 2023.

According to a report by Vanguard, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state have been reaching out to aggrieved party members formally and informally to reach an amicable agreement.

PDP chieftains said that Wike's presence is necessary for the party's reconciliation move. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

PDP chieftains speak on the importance of Wike's presence and input in 2023

A source familiar with the situation told the newspaper that most of the issues in dispute are being resolved.

The source said:

“We are aware that there are people who do not want the PDP to resolve its issues but we have gone far in resolving most of the issues.

“There have been very useful consultations. The final phase will take place with the face-to-face meeting between our presidential candidate and Governor Wike, when he returns from his foreign trip.

“The meeting with Senate Caucus, our National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, our presidential candidate and his running mate on Tuesday night was not a fluke.”

Another party source also said:

“I’m sure you heard Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, when he said what happened during the Presidential primary was now behind us.

“He meant it, he wasn’t speaking for himself alone. What is before us now is the setting up of an inclusive presidential campaign council.”

Meanwhile, a previous report had stated that Governor Wike had ruled out the possibility of working for Atiku in the 2023 general elections.

The report cited a close associate of the governor as stating this on Tuesday, July 26.

The unnamed close associate further alleged that Governor Wike has made it clear that as a major stakeholder in the PDP, he won’t quit the party despite overtures from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP governors loyal to Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, have reportedly highlighted some conditions the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, must agree to before they can support him for the 2023 election.

According to Daily Independent, the governors are scheduled to meet with Atiku this weekend over the crisis rocking the party.

The newspaper cited a member of Governor Wike’s strategy team as saying that they have all agreed that no matter what happened, they are not going to leave the PDP for any other party.

Source: Legit.ng