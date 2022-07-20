Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a political support group has vowed to mobilise 1 million volunteers for Atiku

The group stated that out of all the presidential contenders, Atiku is the man with the handshake that touches the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria

According to the group, the former vice president is also the most liberal, the most loved and the most prepared for the job

FCT, Abuja - A group loyal to Atiku Abubakar, on the aegis of Unify and Coalesce, has said it will within 60 days mobilise one million volunteers to work, educate and bring awareness to millions of Nigerian voters across the country towards the actualisation of the Atiku/Okowa presidency.

The group which comprises of Nigerians from all walks of life and professionals had in 2019 worked for the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) presidential candidate on the aegis of Atiku Political Support Group (Atiku PSG).

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 20 signed by its national coordinator, Chief Edobor Ozakpolor, and its interim secretary, Odumale Ogedegbe, the group said new coordinators will soon be named among the youths across the 774 local government areas of the country.

The group further stated that Atiku is better placed to fix our economy with the right policies and decisions, this can be gleaned from his performance as vice president from 1999 to 2003, a period Nigeria witnessed all the progress we enjoy today, the facts are there to be interrogated.

Part of the statement read:

“Our group, Unify and Coalesce, will within 60 days mobilise one million volunteers to work, educate and bring awareness to millions of Nigerian voters across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria towards the actualisation of the Atiku/Okowa presidency.

“Smarting from our activities of the 2019 General Elections under the aegis of ATIKU PSG (ATIKU POLITICAL SUPPORT GROUP) and several other support organisations that worked in 2019, we are regrouping under the umbrella of Unify and Coalesce to reflect the renewed verve, vision and plan.

“New coordinators will be named amongst the youths across the 774 local government areas of the country. These youths are the savvy, informed and technologically driven to deliver our messages digitally and door to door.

“Our renewed commitment and convictions that the Atiku/Okowa joint ticket stems from the fact that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the most prepared to steer the ship of the state come 2023.”

While calling on Nigerians to and eligible voters to be prepared to see a 'Unify and Coalesce' Volunteer in their neighbourhood in the coming weeks, the group said:

“We also realise that Nigeria is not a turnkey project and it is therefore important that care, experience and political sagacity are brought to the table come 2023.

“We are constrained to submit that mere rhetorics and wishful thinking cannot lead us anywhere, skills and experience remains a vital key.”

2023: Diaspora group vows to raise funds in support of Atiku

In a related development, the Democracy Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora (DVND) has declared support for Atiku, even as it vowed to raise fund in support of the project.

The Nigerians in diaspora also said Atiku's presidency raised their hope of voting in future elections. Atiku continues to get support from different groups ahead of the 2023 elections.

In a statement released Monday, July 18 signed by its Director-General, T A Sule and Vice President, Anozie Ugenyi, the group noted that Atiku has historically remained the political leader whose every action and utterance, reflects an understanding of Nigeria's deep rooted challenges.

2023: Diamond Ladies in Politics to declare for Atiku

Similarly, a socio-political group on the aegis of Diamond Ladies in Politics (DLP) has concluded plans to officially declare support for Atiku ahead of 2023 general elections.

The group will also honour some prominent Nigerians who worked assiduously to ensure the emergence of the former vice president as the PDP presidential candidate.

Among the names listed to be honoured are Senator Dino Melaye, Ebonyi PDP governorship candidate, Chief Odii Ifeanyi, and Kogi central senatorial candidate, Barr. Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.

