The announcement of Kashim Shettima as Bola Tinubu's running mate has continued to generate heated debate in the polity

For some Nigerians, they are questioning the ruling party's same faith ticket and for others, they are concerned about his capability in determining the party's vote in 2023 general election

In a new twist, Joe Igbokwe has shared proof that Shettima is capable of the top job come 2023 as he floored the opposition PDP in the 2019 election

The 2019 general election result where the All progressives Congress (APC)'s vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima floored the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate has resurfaced on social media.

Lagos APC chieftain and strong supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Joe Igbokwe took to his Facebook page and shared the 2019 election results.

Kashim Shettima floored PDP in the 2019 governor election in Borno state.

Source: Twitter

Igbokwe showed the results of Babachir Lawal and Boss Mustapha's results in Adamawa, Yakubu Dogara LGA in Bauchi, and that of Shettima who floored the PDP with a huge vote.

He wrote:

2019 ELECTION

Babachir Lawal and Boss Mustapha LGA in Adamawa

APC – 20,471

PDP – 23,039

Dogara LGA in Bauchi

APC 5,284

PDP 23,664

Shettima LGA in Borno

APC: 146,181

PDP: 9,632

This move by the cheifatin is coming barely hours after the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, led a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Northern Christian Leaders in Abuja, This Day reports.

At the meeting, the duo resolved that Christians should vote against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election.

