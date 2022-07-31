A serious allegation has been made against Babachir Lawal and Yakubu Dogara concerning the APC presidential primary

The claim yet to be confirmed has it that the Ex-SGF and former speaker of the House of Representatives worked VP Yemi Osinbajo during the party's primary

The allegation came on the heels of Lawal and Dogara's rejection of the party's Muslim-Muslim ticket

The rancour in the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to the Muslim-Muslim ticket is forcing some stakeholders to speak up against themselves.

For the records, Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation, and Yakubu Dogara, an ex-speaker of the House of Representatives, have kicked against the APC's single-faith ticket.

The claim has it that some APC chieftains worked against the VP during the APC's presidential primary (Photo: Yemi Osinbajo)

But some persons believe the Lawal and Dogara are only being hypocritical about the religious issue.

A Facebook user, Otunba Akintola Akinwumi Peter, who was quoted by Joe Igbokwe on Sunday, July 31, has alleged that Dogara and Lawal were among APC bigwigs who backed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the party's presidential primary.

Peter added that the duo also worked against Vice president Yemi Osinbajo and did not consider religion at the time.

Peter's post read:

“You will think some of these people are fighting for Christianity. NO! They are fighting for their personal and selfish interest.

"Babachir Lawal & Yakubu Dogara, supported Tinubu and worked against Pastor Yemi Osinbajo, a fellow Christian at the APC primaries.

"Now, that they fail to get the VP slot, they suddenly remember the definition of Christianity!

"I am a Christian, I hate hypocrisy. I am not saved by the faith of anyone but my own faith in Christ."

Muslim-Muslim ticket: No hope for APC as northern Christian party leaders seek another platform

Northern Christian leaders in the APC had come to the conclusion that the Muslim-Muslim ticket is divisive and as such, they are looking for an alternative platform.

The northern Christian politicians made this submission during a summit held in Abuja on Friday, July 29, attended by Babachir Lawal, Yakubu Dogara, and Elisha Abbo among others.

The APC members in the summit noted that the Tinubu-Shettima arrangement for 2023 is unjust and insensitive.

