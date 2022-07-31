Not less than 10 powerful PDP chieftains in Sokoto state joined the ruling APC on Saturday, July 30

The defections were made public in Abuja on Sunday, July 31, by one of the media aides of Senator Aliyu Wamakko

Prominent among the defectors is the chairman of the Tangaza local government council in the state, Alhaji Bashir Kalanjeni

Abuja - Alhaji Bashir Kalanjeni, the chairman of Tangaza Local Government Council in Sokoto, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalanjeni joined the APC in the company of 10 former PDP chieftains, eight of whom are eight serving councils and two ex-councilors in the area, PM News reports.

The APC received top PDP members in Sokoto

Source: Facebook

The defections were announced in Abuja on Sunday, July 31, by Bashar Abubakar, the special assistant to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), on new media.

The names of the defectors were given as

Zakariyya Madugu Abubakar Kalanjeni Abubakar Aliyu Halilu Aliyu Ibrahim Sarkin-Tudu Musa Sakkwai Abdullahi Garba Jamilu Muhammad Abdullahi Garba Jamilu Muhammad

Welcoming the new members, Wamakko assured them that they would be carried along for the development of the party and the state as a whole.

According to the senator, the APC will emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections.

No doubt, the switch of the former PDP members means trouble and fear for the opposition party as Sokoto is one of its stronghold states.

2023: Founding APC member defects to PDP in northern state, reveals plan for Atiku, others

Meanwhile, Dahiru Maishanu Yabo, a founding member of the APC in Sokoto, had dumped the party for the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Yabo, a former commissioner for information, was received on Thursday, July 28, by Governor Aminu Tambuwal; his deputy, Manir Muhammmad Dan Iya; as well as the state PDP chairman, Alhaji Bello Muhammad, and other government officials at Government House, Sokoto.

Why I left APC for PDP - Yabo

Speaking at the Government House, Yabo said he dumped the APC because the party lacks internal democracy and is notorious for favouritism and bootlicking, a statement by Muhammad Bello, Governor Tambuwal's media aide indicates.

