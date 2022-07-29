The new president of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has made a strong comment about the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

Okoh in his acceptance speech in Abuja said Christians in Nigeria are afraid there is a deliberate plan to reduce them to second-class citizens

Meanwhile, the new CAN leader commended President Buhari on his administration's fight against terrorism

FCT, Abuja - Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the new president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Okoh stated his position acceptance speech in Abuja on Thursday, July 28, Daily Trust reported.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, new CAN president, has spoken against the APC's Msulim-Muslim ticket. Photo credits: @Naija_PR, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The new CAN president said many Christians feel and have the genuine fear that there is a deliberate plan to remove the Christian faith from the scheme of things and make them second-class citizens in Nigeria.

According to him, the fear was borne out of the recent happenings in the polity; particularly "the same-faith ticket in one of the major political parties in Nigeria despite the caution raised by CAN since two years ago.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Okoh, however, said Christians must resolve to make a positive impact on the political, economic, and social systems of the country "no matter how many times our sensibilities are insulted".

The immediate past leadership of CAN had also rejected the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket.

In the past few weeks, CAN has been upbeat over the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Terrorism fight: Okoh thanks Buhari

The new CAN president thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts towards combating terrorism and banditry.

He, however, urged the president to end the bloodletting, kidnapping and general insecurity in the country.

Allegation: PDP sponsoring CAN against Tinubu, Shettima, Afegbua claims

Meanwhile, a former commissioner of information in Edo state, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has said his findings showed that CAN was being sponsored by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to whip up undue sentiments against the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shettima and indeed, the APC.

He said it started from the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, to other CAN leaders who have never deemed it fit to cede the presidency of the association to a core Northern Christian.

“Let me state categorically and without any iota of doubt that CAN as a body is working for the Peoples Democratic Party," Afegbua alleged.

2023: New CAN president speaks on Muslim-Muslim ticket

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has unveiled and installed its new president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh.

During his acceptance speech, he touched on the issue of the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by the APC.

He stated that the Christian community has been reduced to fear of being reduced to a second-class citizen.

2023: Disqualify Tinubu, Atiku - Ex-minister tells court

The former minister of education for states, Emeka Nwajiuba has called for the disqualification of APC and PDP presidential candidates Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar.

The ex-minister accused the duo of voter inducement at the presidential primaries that produced them as candidates of their respective parties.

The new development will serve as another challenge for the two top contenders heading into the 2023 presidential polls.

Source: Legit.ng