Ahead of the 2023 general eelction, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party is getting massive support from notable Nigerians in the polity, as well as prominent groups

Recently, the Afenifere group has made public its support for Peter obi, a former governor of Anambra state

In a tweet shared on Friday, the leader of the group maintained that it endorsed Obi instead of Tinubu because it is seeking to stop the continuity of the Buhari administration come 2023

The leader of pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has said that revealed the real reason why the group supported Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer.

Pa Adebanjo disclosed that the group backed Peter Obi of the Labour Party to prevent the continuity of the “incompetence” of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Premium Times reported.

Afenifere maintained it does not want the continuity of Buhari's administration, hence he backed Obi. Photo credit: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Afenifere group

Source: Facebook

Afenifere gives reason

In a tweet posted on Friday, July 29, Pa Adebanjo said the group is opposed to the candidacy of Bola Tinubu, a Yoruba man, who is the candidate of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because the former Lagos State governor will ensure continuity of the current administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The tweet reads:

“Ahmed Tinubu will only give continuity to Buhari’s incompetence. We know Peter Obi very well, that is why we endorse him. He will not disappoint Nigerians, let us put our tribal difference apart and vote right leaders.”

The group had earlier declared support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Obi, an Igbo man and former governor of Anambra State, on the basis that it is the turn of the South-east geopolitical zone of the country.

Pa Adebanjo had said some weeks back that:

“Yes, we have endorsed Peter Obi. My reason for supporting him is because, based on equity and justice, the presidency should go to the South-East.”

Tinubu and Afenifere's history

Tinubu and Afenifere have a long history. In 1999, the former contested and won the Lagos State governorship election under the Alliance for Democracy, a political party of Afenifere. He was re-elected in 2003 under the same party.

Disagreement within the Alliance for Democracy (AD) led Tinubu and his allies to form the Action Congress (AC), which later turned to Action Congress (ACN) and moved to the party. Atiku Abubakar, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was the presidential candidate of the AC in the 2007 election.

Since Mr Tinubu left the AD, it has been no love lost between him and Afenifere.

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

On his part, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of LP in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is bigger than Obi.

He said the movement is now bigger than Obi himself because it is driven by the masses.

He added that Obi is very influential, stressing that the LP presidential candidate will get support across the country.

Controversy as Tinubu’s important document leaks online

In another contrasting development, the campaign organisation of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has denied claims that the document leaked on social media is the real manifesto of the APC stalwart.

According to some of the leadership of the campaign group, the document was just a mere draft from friends.

It was gathered that the leaked document is the same as the one that surfaced on social media some few weeks back.

Source: Legit.ng